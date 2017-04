More than 30 Stratford restaurants are taking part in this year’s Stratford Restaurant Week, which will run from April 23 to 29.

The participating restaurants will offer special deals on lunches and dinners.

Stratford Restaurant Week is co-sponsored by Corporate Display Specialties, the Jackson Law Group, the Stratford Chamber of Commerce and the Stratford Economic Development Department.

For more information on the deals and the participating restaurants, visit StratfordRestaurantWeek.com.