Two Roads aims to raise $20,000 for Audubon Connecticut

Two Roads Brewing Company is aiming to raise $20,000 for Audubon Connecticut at Stratford Point.

In the past three years, we have donated all profits from our beach race, the Shore 2 the Pour, to Audubon Connecticut’s management of Stratford Point. The money goes to help Audubon manage one of the most important migratory bird and pollinator habitats on the east coast of Connecticut.

Last year, Two Roads teamed up with Mayor John Harkins’ Charity Golf Tournament to double the contribution for a total donation to Audubon Connecticut of $8,000. Two Roads will again team up with Harkins, but for every dollar the community donates to the Stratford Point GoFundMe site, Two Roads and Harkins will match any donation to Audubon Connecticut dollar-for-dollar for the first $10,000 raised.

The money raised will go towards improving the habitat at Stratford Point for birds, bees, butterflies, and enhancing the experience for the Stratford community. With your support, Two Roads plan to add plantings that will help create a healthy habitat for the birds and pollinators already on the property and for those who visit Stratford Point throughout the year.

For more information on Audubon Connecticut please visit ct.audubon.org/

