A greener Paradise Green

A little rain never hurt anybody. So some precipitation hardly stood in the way of volunteers hoping to make Paradise Green a little greener on Friday morning.

Volunteers from the Stratford Beautification Commission and Aquarion Water Company spent part of a drizzly Friday morning planting boxwoods and flowers in tree beds outside of businesses at the Green.

Aquarion contributed the boxwoods and the supplies for the work. Roughly 25 volunteers took part in the effort, getting their hands a little dirty in advance of Earth Day, which is Saturday.

Christine Griffin, co-chairman of the Beautification Commission, said the project is about trying to build a “sustainable environment” in Stratford.

“It’s developing a sense of pride and a sense of community. This is so important for us. Not just the people who utilize this area, but also for the businesses to show that we’re a thriving, growing community,” Griffin said. “We care for each other and we care for our environment. That’s really important.”

Griffin said residents and visitors to the Green stopped volunteers to say thanks for their work. And while the rain probably was not ideal for folks who preferred to stay dry, Griffin said it softens the soil, making it better to plant the boxwoods and for nutrients to get where they’re needed.

Val Kuhn, a participant in Aquarion’s Green Team, said it’s nice to take part in beautifying Stratford, especially since she’s a town resident. Aquarion partners with towns in their service area for Earth Day events.

“We could use the water while we’re planting, so it made sense to continue,” Kuhn said.