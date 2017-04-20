Stratford Star

Boys lacrosse: Bulldogs drop decision to Newtown

By Andy Hutchison on April 20, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Bunnell High’s boys lacrosse team was defeated, 14-2, by visiting Newtown High on Thursday night.

The Bulldogs, a South-West Conference Division II team, fell to 2-5 overall and the Nighthawks, an SWC D-I lineup, improved to 5-3.

Jarrod Davis scored in the first half, and Ryan LeClerc netted a goal in the second half for coach Mike Sportini’s Bulldogs.

Bunnell goaltender Bobby Branez made 10 saves, including a diving stop to deny a back-door chance late in the game.

Joe Minopoli, Kyle Bannister, Mike Kelly and Davis all had four ground ball scoops.

LeClerc had a trio of grounders.

