Bunnell High lost to Newtown High, 18-4, in an SWC girls lacrosse game on Thursday.
Ally Curcio scored two goals for the Bulldogs.
Rachel Scott and Samantha Vitka each scored a goal.
Maura Kelly had an assist.
Caitlin McCormick made 12 saves.
