Stratford Star

Girls lacrosse: Bunnell High falls to Newtown Nighthawks

By Stratford Star on April 20, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Bunnell High lost to Newtown High, 18-4, in an SWC girls lacrosse game on Thursday.

Ally Curcio scored two goals for the Bulldogs.

Rachel Scott and Samantha Vitka each scored a goal.

Maura Kelly had an assist.

Caitlin McCormick made 12 saves.

Related posts:

  1. Girls basketball: Nighthawks defeat Bulldogs in SWC
  2. Boys basketball: Bunnell knocks off Newtown Nighthawks
  3. Wrestling: Bunnell Bulldogs fall to Newtown
  4. Girls volleyball: Nighthawks top Lady Bulldogs

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Girls golf: Falcons top Bulldogs Next Post Boys lacrosse: Bulldogs drop decision to Newtown
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress