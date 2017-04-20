The Bunnell High girls golf team lost to Joel Barlow at Oronoque on Thursday.
Danka Hlinka shot a 76, Jen Cadley a 77, Katire Gorlo a 78 and Sasha Kalson an 81 for the Bulldogs.
