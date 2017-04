A bus trip to benefit the Connecticut Fallen Heroes Foundation to see the New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros game will take place on Friday, May 12.

Bus leaves Exit 35 commuter lot in Milford at 3:45 p.m. for a 7:05 p.m. game time.

Great right field seats, section 206. Price is $90 per ticket.

For more information and reservations, call Mark Mihalick at 203-907-5741.