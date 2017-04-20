Spring has sprung, and fishing season is in full gear as Yankee Fisherman returns to the HAN Network on Thursday, April 20, at 1 p.m. Watch the show below:

The kids got an early start in Fairfield, where the Police Athletic League held it’s annual trout derby at Gould Manor Pond. Conditions were tough, but the kids caught trout, and another species that caught some observers by surprise.

Opening day in Connecticut arrived a week later, preceded by rains that really changed the flows of the rivers the night before things officially got started. We caught up with some anglers on a sunny opening day, and checked out a stream cleanup in Trumbull with the Nutmeg Chapter of Trout Unlimited.

New England Bassin’ held its first Connecticut Big Boat Division tournament, and we’ll tell you who won. We’ll also look forward to some river cleanups, free casting lessons, a summer filled with saltwater tournaments and the first event of its kind in North America, which you’ll be seeing on an upcoming Yankee Fisherman.

Yankee Fisherman, presented by The Dock Shop, airs Thursdays at 1 p.m. on the HAN Network. Previous episodes can be watched on demand or listened to as a podcast.

Yankee Fisherman is hosted by John Kovach, editorial director, host and announcer for the HAN Network. A native of New Jersey, Kovach has fished since his father first took him out as a child. Kovach fishes fresh and salt water, ties flies, dabbles in lure making and promotes conservation, including a leadership role in the Connecticut Council of Trout Unlimited.