The Stratford High boys tennis team lost to Bethel High, 4-1, in a rain-shortened match on Wednesday.

The Red Devils’s No. 1 doubles team of Dan Schaefer and Ben Andrade improved to 6-1 on the season.

Singles: D. Islam (BHS) def. M. Chaudhary (SHS), 6-0, 6-4; E. Rai (BHS) def. M. Aljleilati (SHS), 6-3, 6-1; W. Francois (SHS C) vs S. Brown(BHS) NO CONTEST, R. Amick (BHS) def. J. Alvarez (SHS), 6-0, 2nd set conceded to BHS due to rain.

Doubles: Dan Schaefer / Ben Andrade (SHS C’s) def. Bivona / Reeves (BHS) 6-0, 6-0; Zanchelli / Yup (BHS) def. F. Aljleilati/I. Espinal (SHS) 6-1, 6-1; P. DeFreitas / N. Winston (SHS) vs Bhagwani / Banala (BHS) NO CONTEST

Records: Stratford 2-5