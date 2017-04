The Bunnell High softball team defeated Bethel High, 7-2, on Wednesday.

Kylie Zack allowed only two hits in picking up the win for the Bulldogs (3-5).

Kelly Bovolacco had two hits, and scored two runs.

Emma McNamara walked, singled and scored two runs.

Faith Roos had a two-run triple.

Mary Mathensbaugh had three-run double in the sixth.