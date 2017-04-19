Bunnell High defeated Bethel High, 8-2, in an SWC baseball game in Stratford on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs had two-run rallies in the first, third, fifth and sixth innings.
Bethel scored its runs in the top of the sixth.
Tyler Vancho had three hits, including two doubles, drove in a run and scored twice.
Mike Castelot had two hits, an RBI and scored a run.
Hathaway Rope had a single, walked twice, and drove in three runs.
Jack Barnhart-Sullivan had a single with an RBI and a run scored.
Justin Herrera scored two runs.
Angelo Giannitelli drove in a run.
Castelot went six innings to get the win. He allowed two hits, walked four and struck out three.
Alex Koletar pitched the seventh with two strikeouts.