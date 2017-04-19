Stratford Star

Baseball: Bunnell tops Bethel Wildcats, 8-2

Bunnell High defeated Bethel High, 8-2, in an SWC baseball game in Stratford on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs had two-run rallies in the first, third, fifth and sixth innings.

Bethel scored its runs in the top of the sixth.

Tyler Vancho had three hits, including two doubles, drove in a run and scored twice.

Mike Castelot had two hits, an RBI and scored a run.

Hathaway Rope had a single, walked twice, and drove in three runs.

Jack Barnhart-Sullivan had a single with an RBI and a run scored.

Justin Herrera scored two runs.

Angelo Giannitelli drove in a run.

Castelot went six innings to get the win. He allowed two hits, walked four and struck out three.

Alex Koletar pitched the seventh with two strikeouts.

