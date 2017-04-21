Stratford Recreation Department programs for youth and adults

Stratford Recreation Department, Birdseye Complex, 468 Birdseye Street, 203-385-4052, townofstratford.com/recreation.

Housatonic Boat Club walk

Cupheag History Walk meeting at the Housatonic Boat Club Saturday, April 22, 11 a.m. Walk led by Master Wildlife Conservationist David Wright. Registration is through April 21.

Archery

Archery classes are offered at Roosevelt Forest on Saturday mornings beginning April 29. Registration is through April 21. On the first week only the 9 and 10 a.m. class will meet at 9 a.m. for two hours. The 11 a.m. also will run 1.5 hours that day. The normal time for ages 10-12 is 9-10 a.m., ages 13-16, 10-11 a.m. and adults 17 older, 11-noon. Classes are one hour in duration and all equipment is supplied. Fee is $150 for eight weeks. In cooperation with Stratford PAL. In addition for those who have taken lessons before in the fall there will be a target practice class from 11-noon. Fee is $100 for eight weeks.

Kite flying contest

The Stratford Recreation Department is having its annual Kite Flying Contest on Sunday, April 23, at 10 a.m. Participants are to meet at the Concession Stand at Short Beach Park. There will be prizes for smallest, longest tail, most colorful and more. Registration is through April 21. Contest is free to enter and watch.

Flood pool schedule

Flood Pool will closed on April 21. Open swim and lane laps are on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 6-7 and 7-8 p.m. Adult swims are Tuesdays, Thursday and Friday, 8-9 p.m. and Saturdays, 1-2, 2-3 and 3-4 p.m. Adult fee is $2 and youth 18 and under and seniors 62 and over are $1.

Summer playground registration

Stratford Recreation Department is registering for Summer Playgrounds. The playground locations are Victoria Soto School, Longbrook Park, Second Hill Lane, Eli Whitney and Clover Park. Playgrounds run from 8-3 daily, weather permitting. Registration is $35 for the summer, June 26 to Aug. 10. Registration may be done online at townofstratford.com/recreation or in person at the Recreation Office, 468 Birdseye Street. Camp T-shirts may be picked up on Wednesday or Saturday at the Recreation Office during business hours. A playground parent meeting will be held on June 1, at 7 p.m., at the Birdseye Complex.

Learning camp

Six-week learning camp program for children ages 6-15 with learning disabilities who are enrolled in a Stratford school system resource room runs Monday-Friday, June 26-Aug. 4, from 9-3, Birdseye Complex. Register through June 9.

Flicks at Flood Pool

Free movie night features the movie, Trolls on Friday, April 28, 6:15 p.m., Flood Pool. For those swimming, fee is $1 for children under 18 and $2 for adults. Those sitting in the bleachers are free. Bring floaties and small inner tubes; lifejackets available.

West Point trip

The Stratford Recreation Department, with Silver Mill Tours, is offering a bus trip to West Point on Saturday April 29. Tour highlights include West Point tour, lunch at the Thayer Hotel and the West Point Parade Review. Cost is $141 for residents and $146 for nonresidents. U.S. Military Security requires that everyone 16 years and older bring a photo ID. Bus will pick up passengers at the Perry House parking lot, 1128 West Broad Street in the morning and return later the same day. Registration is available at townofstratford.com/recreation.

Albany Tulip Festival

The Stratford Recreation Department, with Silver Mill Tours, is offering a bus trip to the Albany Tulip Festival on Saturday, May 13. Cost is $89 for residents and $94 for nonresidents. Bus will pick up passengers at the Perry House parking lot, 1128 West Broad Street in the morning and return later the same day.

Outdoor tennis clinics

Class is held at Stratford Academy May 9-June 6. Registration is through April 30.

Ages 3-4, 3:30-4, $75; Ages 5-7 Beg./Adv, 4-5, $105; Ages 8-10 Beg./Adv Beg., 5-6, $105; Ages 11-14, Beg./Adv Beg., 5-6, $105.

Fishing Derby

Annual Fishing Derby open to all youth in town at Brewster Pond at Longbrook Park Saturday, May 6, 6:30-8:30 a.m. Registration is required and may be done at the Recreation Department or online at townofstratford.com/recreation. Cost is $5. Register through May 4.

Adult tennis clinics

Adult tennis lessons run Tuesdays, May 9-June 6, 6-7 for beginner/advanced and 7-8 for low intermediate/intermediate, at Stratford Academy. Fee is $105 for five weeks. Registration is through May 6.

Tai Chi

Introduction to Tai Chi six-week program for adults Wednesdays, May 10-June 14, 6-7 p.m., Short Beach Pavilion # 2. Registration is through May 9, $70.

Lobster bake bus trip

Bus trip to Gloucester and Rockport on Cape Ann on Saturday June 10, includes lobster bake at the Gloucester House, visit to fisherman’s Statue, and leisure time in Rockport at Bearskin Neck. $143 for residents and $148 for nonresidents. Bus will pick up passengers at the Perry House parking lot, 1128 West Broad St. in the morning and return later the same day. Registration is available online at townofstratford.com/recreation.

Summer swim team

Summer Swim Team for ages 8-16 at Flood Pool begins June 27, 4-5:30 p.m. Practices will be Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday through Aug. 3 and swim meets will be scheduled. Registration is through June 10 at the Recreation Department Office, Monday-Friday 8-4:30 and on Saturdays, beginning April 22, 8-2, or at townofstratford.com/recreation, $150.

Summer tennis sport camps

Summer tennis camps will be held at Bunnell High School Courts Monday-Thursday, 9:30-noon. Cost is $130/session for ages groups 5-7, 8-10, and 11-14. Registration is through June 11.

Week 1: June 19-22, Section 15, 26, 27; Week 2: June 26-29, Section 45, 51, 61; Week 3: July 10-13, Section 28, 42, 46; Week 4: July 17-20, Section 52, 62, 63.

Summer tennis clinics

Summer tennis clinics will be held at Bunnell High School Monday-Thursday, 9-9:30 a.m. and noon-1. Weeks are listed above and are the same as the tennis camps:

Pee Wee Clinic ages 3-4, 9-9:30, $55.

Youth Clinic ages 5-7, 8-10, noon-1, $85.

Children should bring a nut-free snack. Lessons are taught by certified adult instructors.

Each day players are introduced to a different stroke, forehand, backhand, volley and serve.

Erie Canal cruise

Bus trip to the Erie Canal in upstate New York on Saturday June 17, includes admission for the cruise and a lunch buffet at the Waterfront Grille. $153 for residents and $158 for nonresidents. Bus will pick up passengers at the Perry House parking lot, 1128 West Broad St. in the morning and return later the same day. Registration is available online at townofstratford.com/recreation.

Newport flower show

Bus trip to the Newport Flower Show on Sunday, June 25, includes admission to the show, a 10-mile ocean drive with a local guide, and leisure time for shopping and lunch at Bowen’s Wharf. $99 for residents and $104 for nonresidents. Bus will pick up passengers at the Perry House parking lot, 1128 West Broad St. in the morning and return later the same day.

The Cook’s Garden, Deerfield, Mass.

Bus trip to The Cook’s Garden in Deerfield, Mass. on Friday June 30, includes an open hearth cooking demonstration, lunch featuring fresh garden ingredients, and a tour of the Williams House. $109 for residents, and $114 for nonresidents. Bus will pick up passengers at the Perry House parking lot, 1128 West Broad St. in the morning and return later the same day.

Picnic pavilion reservations

Short Beach Pavilion reservations will be accepted at the Recreation Department Office at Birdseye Complex, 468 Birdseye Street. Reservation forms and rental fees are on the Town’s website at townofstratford.com/recreation.

Young Hacks Academy

Technology leadership computer program for ages 9-13 runs Monday-Friday, the week of July 26, 9-4, at the Birdseye Complex. Students will learn how to build video games about challenging issues, such as endangered species and other Global issues. $325 for the week. Registration is through June 17.

Nature camps

Two different weeks of Nature Camps will be held at Roosevelt Forest June 19-23, and Aug. 14-18, Monday-Friday, from 9-noon, $100. A parent meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 31, 6 p.m., Roosevelt Forest.

Junior track league

Junior Track League program runs Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 27-Aug. 8, 6-8 p.m., at Bunnell Track. Youth will learn the fundamentals of individual events in track and field. Program is for ages 8-15. Cost is $65. Registration is through June 23.

Karate

Stratford Recreation Department is offering karate classes for ages 4-adult for residents and nonresidents. Superior Karate offers a family discount; Chris Sansonetti, 203-556-8154, superiorkarate.net.

Men Open Gym

Adult Men’s Open Gym at Birdseye Complex runs Tuesday nights from 7:30-9 p.m. The open gyms are for Stratford residents only. Registration and ID are required.

Birthday parties

Stratford Recreation offers a variety of parties. Call for reservations and details, 203-385-4052. Parties held on Saturdays and select Friday evenings. Parties are private* and include staff. Types of parties: Toddler, Obstacle Moonbounce, Bounce House, Gym/Sport, Karate, Flood Pool, Dance, Miniature Train, Zumba, Gymnastics and Sewing/Fashion Design.

Birdseye Complex Recreation Center

The Recreation Department will be offering a variety of programs at Birdseye Recreation Complex including a pool table, Skee-ball game, computer lab with Internet access, full size gym, game room and classrooms for programs and activities. Activities include art and crafts programs, basketball, open gyms, theatre workshops, fitness programs, dance classes and more. The Center does close on school half days, and weather-related closures.

The Birdseye Complex Recreation Center will be open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 3:30-5 for grades 3-6 and 4:30-6 for grades 7-8 with a variety of activities scheduled in the game room, cafeteria and gym. The center will be open through April 30. All children must be registered prior to attending the center. Registration is ongoing throughout the school year. This is a free program.

Birdseye Open gym Tuesday Adults, 7:45–9:15 p.m.

Birdseye Open gym Wednesday and Thursday, High School 7:30-9 p.m.

Birdseye Open gym Saturday Middle and High School, 10-noon.