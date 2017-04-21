Stratford campus briefs

Cadley fights against childhood cancer

Stephanie Cadley of Stratford, joined the fight against childhood cancer as a dancer with UDance at the University of Delaware. UDance is the university’s largest student-run philanthropy benefiting the Wilmington, Delaware based Andrew McDonough B+ Foundation. In March, the organization celebrated a year’s worth of fundraising during its 11th annual 12-hour dance marathon. Throughout the academic year, students raised a total of more than $1.8 million. Funds provide financial assistance to families of children battling pediatric cancer and also fund cutting edge, life-saving research studies. To learn more about UDance or make a donation, visit UDanceDelaware.org.

Named to honor society

Sarah Motta was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Motta was initiated at Fordham University.