Spring at last

OK, so winter wasn’t that cold. But it certainly feels good to now be into spring.

At long last, it’s safe to put away the shovels and heavy coats. Now we get to enjoy walking outside with maybe a light jacket or perhaps none at all. We can drive with the windows down and enjoy a spring breeze. And we can sleep with the windows slightly open in case our homes get a bit warm.

It’s nice to look up and see the sun more often than not. On Easter Sunday, we enjoyed temperatures in the 80s, giving us a tease of what’s to come in a couple of months. We don’t expect that will continue for a few weeks, but the milder weather and the chance to wear brighter, lighter clothing is good. So is seeing leaves filling up the trees, something we’ll appreciate more as we seek shade from hot summer skies.

With the warmer weather, we caution you to be careful of pedestrians, motorcyclists and bike riders. We also hope you will be considerate of children as they play in front of their homes. Slow down your vehicles and be aware if any bouncing balls end up in a street you’re driving on.

Speaking of cars, you can expect plenty of your neighbors to head to the car wash and get all of winter off their rides. Few things epitomize spring like the lines at the car wash when the skies are clear. Just another type of spring cleaning, much like clearing the garage.

The season also means that many Stratford students are eagerly anticipating the end of the school year. It’s less than two months away, but we can bet some kids are counting down the days until they can leave the books alone for a few good weeks. It also means that some older children will be returning home from college, ready to enjoy home-cooked meals and the creature comforts of their bedrooms until August. Or they will begin adjusting to life as college graduates, preparing for permanent lives away from from the hallowed college halls. Spring also means Mother’s Day isn’t too far away. So make sure you already have your plans ready to take your mom, wife, grandmother, or favorite aunt out to dinner.

Get out for a walk, take in a ball game and soak in spring. It’s something we’ve been waiting for.