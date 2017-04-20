Make Earth Day every day

To the Editor:

Growing up in the 1970s, I vividly remember TV commercials to Keep America Beautiful. Probably most famous is the Native American Iron Eyes Cody rowing in a canoe in water strew with, with industrial air pollution in the background.

While we have come a ways from the massive industrial pollution of the past, I find it hard to understand why there is still so much casual litter on our Stratford streets.

April 22 will be the celebration of the 47th Earth Day in the USA. Wouldn’t it wonderful if we as Americans could make everyday Earth Day. How hard is it to pick up litter in your neighborhood when you see a piece of garbage that escaped the trash can that was put out on a windy day, or bottles thrown out a car into a brush area. It really is the easiest thing we can do if we just take a few minutes to look left and look right of where you live and pick up garbage that someone has disrespectfully thrown out of their car window.

I make the effort to do that in my neighborhood, but sadly there is continuous trash on the street especially in the wooded areas without a home on it. So I ask you, Can you “look left and look right” and pick up the litter you see. If everyone did this we could have a litter free community. And wouldn’t that make Stratford beautiful.