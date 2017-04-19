Stratford Police reports

Theft of shirts and shorts

A Bridgeport woman accused of stealing women’s shirts and shorts from a Stratford store is facing a larceny charge from Stratford police.

Christine Cleary, 32, of 340 Palisade Ave., Bridgeport, was charged on April 14 with sixth-degree larceny.

Police said Cleary was seen at Marshalls placing several shirts and shorts in her handbag and put a blanket in a shopping cart. Police said Cleary paid for the blanket, but did not pay for the shirts. Police said Cleary was stopped by store staff from leaving the store. Cleary said she paid for the items in the bag, valued at $77, and argued she did nothing wrong. Police recovered four shirts and shorts. Cleary posted a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear on April 27 in Bridgeport Superior Court.

Job disturbance

A Bridgeport man accused of causing a disturbance at his job was charged last week by Stratford police

Adrian Elem, 30, of 767 Maple St., was charged on April 13 with disorderly conduct and interfering with an officer.

Officers responded to the UPS location at 1010 Honeyspot Road at about 1 a.m. Police said a shift manager told officers that Elem was going around the building trying to incite workers to file a grievance. Police said the supervisors told him that he could not conduct union activity on company time and that he should get back to work. Elem then became loud and started yelling, prompting his supervisor to instruct Elem to leave the building, police said. Officers approached Elem and asked him to provide them with identification, but Elem refused to provide the identification. Elem was released on a summons and was scheduled to appear Wednesday in Bridgeport Superior Court.

Condoms and cards

A Bridgeport man accused of stealing condoms and playing cards from a pharmacy and injuring an employee was arrested last Wednesday by Stratford police.

Calvin Smith, 42, of 1106 North Ave., was charged on April 12 with first-degree robbery and sixth-degree larceny when he was arrested on a warrant. Police said Smith entered the CVS Pharmacy on Jan. 14 at about 8:20 p.m. with a dark winter jacket and a hood on his head.

Police said Smith grabbed a bunch of condoms and playing cards worth $379 and tried to leave the store without paying for them. Police said a store manager tried to stop Smith and he swung at her. The manager ducked, but sustained injuries to her hand. Police said the manager thought Smith was carrying a cell phone, but saw she had cuts on her hand. Police said Smith was considered a suspect in a previous robbery at the store.

A warrant was processed for him on March 24. Police arrested him on the warrant on April 12 when Smith was at Bridgeport Superior Court on a separate matter. Smith was ordered held by the court.