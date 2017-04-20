Keep Tavern Rock land open space

To the Editor:

The Stratford Town Council is presently considering the sale of a 1.6 acre triangular lot at the intersection of Huntington Road and Tavern Rock Road. Tavern Rock, which is a large glacial boulder, was acquired by the town in 1973. The property, which has been appraised at $234,000, is zoned for single-family use.

I support the property being sold to Thomas Dugas, the 86-year-old farmer whose 9-acre farm abuts the Tavern Rock plot. (FYI: Mr.Dugas has the corn stand on Huntington Road in the summer.) According to Mr. Dugas, he has offered the town $200,000 and is willing to write in the deed that it remain forever as woods.

I view this as a better use of property than VG Development, who is offering, according to Mr. Dugas, $70,000 and plan to construct two to three single-family homes, which, given the size of the parcel, would not meet town zoning.

The Town Council has approved the land for sale, and claim that a portion of the proceeds from any sale would go to the town’s open space fund. How about keeping the property as open space as it is now? The Town has ignored zoning laws for years, shoehorning homes into substandard lots all over town, and has even fewer open spaces available.

Instead, let’s concentrate on big-ticket properties we own, Mercer Towers and Contract Plating, both of which Mayor John Harkins indicated would bring in millions and were to be sold last July.