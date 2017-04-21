Blood drive

Knights of Columbus Council #5806 is sponsoring a blood drive in memory of Bernie Helfrich on Saturday, April 22, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m., at Saint Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Shelton Road in Trumbull.

Appointments preferred. Call the American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.

Spaghetti supper/free concert

The monthly spaghetti supper-concert series at Trumbull’s Long Hill United Methodist Church, 6358 Main St. (Route 111), resumes Saturday, April 22. Entertained by crowd favorite Michael Maronich as he brings his talents to the mike and our Steinway. The free concert starts at 7 p.m., in the church sanctuary. First up is the spaghetti and meatball dinner with salad, bread, desserts and beverages. The dinner costs $12, $11 for seniors and $5 for children. The dinner starts at 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 203-965-9691.

Spring Assembly at Holy Trinity Lutheran

On Saturday, April 22, there will be a Spring Assembly of the Church Women United in Connecticut, beginning at 9:30 a.m., at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 407 White Plains Road. Guest speakers will be Amanda Posila, Director of Education and Community Engagement for the Center for Family Justice in Bridgeport, and Megan Miller. Cost is $15 per person. Reservations, call Carole Fanslow at 203-375-1284 by April 15.

Benefit concert supports food pantries/ministries

On Saturday April 29, at 7 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Turnpike, in Trumbull will be hosting a benefit concert in support of local food pantries/ministries. The concert will feature The Penny Lane Band, one of Connecticut’s premier Beatles tribute bands. Ticket prices are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors/teens, and $5 for children under the age of 12. Tickets may be purchased either in advance by calling 203-878-7508 or at the door the day of the show. Any and all food donations will also be accepted.

Hymn Festival concert

Musical event to celebrate the 500th anniversary of the Reformation, on Sunday, April 30, at 3 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 5995 Main St., will host the popular Tour Choir of Concordia College, Bronxville, NY. The event is free and open to the public (a free-will offering will be taken to help defray the choir’s expenses).

For more information, call 203-268-7555 or visit holycrosstrumbull.org.

Trumbull Interfaith Council meeting

On Wednesday, May 3, at 7:30 p.m., the Trumbull Interfaith Council will hold its monthly meeting at Christ Episcopal Church, 5170 Madison Ave., Trumbull.

Women’s Fellowship luncheon out

On Thursday, May 18 at 12:30 p.m., the Women’s Fellowship of Unity Hill United Church of Christ in Trumbull will have their annual luncheon out at Bertucci’s, 768 Bridgeport Ave., Shelton. The church may be contacted for reservations at 203-374-8822.

Document shredding fund-raiser

Saint Catherine of Siena is hosting a paper shredding fund-raising event on Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to noon, rain or shine. All kinds of papers and documents will be shredded while you wait, by a professional shredding truck. No need to remove staples or paperclips. Individuals and businesses are welcome. Destroying confidential documents helps protect against theft and identity fraud.

The cost is $10 for one standard archive box, or $25 for three boxes. Cash or checks are accepted.

For information, call the Parish Office at 203-377-3133 or email [email protected] The event is sponsored by Catholic Way Investments, LLC.