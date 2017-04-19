FCCF holds interactive conversation about community wellbeing

Fairfield County’s Community Foundation will hold an interactive conversation where data from the Fairfield County Community Wellbeing Index 2016 is utilized to explore the relationships between quality of life, health, economic competitiveness and much more in our neighborhoods, towns and county. Produced in partnership with DataHaven, the event will be held on Wednesday, April 26, from 6-7:30 p.m., at the Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Road.

Fairfield County’s Community Foundation envisions a vital and inclusive community where every individual has the opportunity to thrive. The Community Foundation will share highlights from the Fairfield County Community Wellbeing Index 2016 to inspire thought and start the conversation on how we can work collectively to create vibrant, inclusive and thriving communities in Fairfield County.

To register, call RJ Mercede at 203-750-3220 or email [email protected]

To register online: Fairfield Community Wellbeing Talk

About Fairfield County’s Community Foundation

Fairfield County’s Community Foundation promotes philanthropy as a means to create change in Fairfield County, focusing on innovative and collaborative solutions to critical issues impacting the community. Individuals, families, corporations and organizations can establish charitable funds or contribute to existing funds. The Community Foundation is in compliance with the Council on Foundations’ national standards and has awarded over $220 million in grants to nonprofits in Fairfield County and beyond. As a trusted nonprofit partner and thought leader, Fairfield County’s Community Foundation brings together community organizers, business experts and philanthropists to solve our region’s challenges. Our goal is to create a vital and inclusive community, where every individual has the opportunity to thrive. fccfoundation.org

For more information, visit Fairfield County’s Community Foundation: fccfoundation.org; Facebook: FCCFoundation; Twitter: FCCFoundation; Blog: fccfoundation.org/blog/.