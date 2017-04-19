The Stratford Tennis Association is now accepting membership renewals from 2016 members and 2017 new member sign ups.

The $5 annual STA membership ($2 if 17 years old or younger) includes free placement on the STA pre-tournament mailing list, free entry into the Mystery Mixed Doubles Social Round Robins to be held on May 13, June 10, July 8 and Aug. 5, and $5 off every event entered in the STA tennis tournament.

The 2017 STA Officers are President Ken Graham, Vice-President Marc Swanson and Treasurer Pat Patusky.

STA members will receive their schedule of events and membership renewal forms either by email or regular mail.

Tennis players desiring to join the STA for the first time can obtain a STA schedule of events and entry form by email request to [email protected] or by picking the forms up at the Recreation Office at the Birdseye Municipal Complex.