Girls golf: Bunnell defeats Stratford at Oronoque

Bunnell High defeated Stratford High, 275-306, at the Oronoque CC on Tuesday.

Ava Blashke was medalist for the Bulldogs with a 48.

Bunnell’s other scorers were Danka Hilka, Zahira Butt and Sasha Kalson 80.

