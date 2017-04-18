Bunnell High defeated Stratford High, 275-306, at the Oronoque CC on Tuesday.
Ava Blashke was medalist for the Bulldogs with a 48.
Bunnell’s other scorers were Danka Hilka, Zahira Butt and Sasha Kalson 80.
