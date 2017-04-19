Stratford Star

Perry House partners with CT Classic Arts to present art show

By HAN Network on April 19, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Entertainment, News, Regional · 0 Comments

The Perry House Foundation, in partnership with the Connecticut Classic Arts group, will be presenting an art show on Saturday and Sunday, May 6 and 7, from noon-4 p.m., at the Perry House, 1128 West Broad Street, Stratford.

“This show will be featuring our famous Stratford artist, Hank McLaughlin, and Sabine Bonnar of Trumbull, professional artist, instructor of watercolor at the Baldwin Center of Stratford, as well as Victoria Skomal Wilchinsky, a medical, scientific fine artist, also of Stratford, and Donald Greer of Trumbull, featuring his 3-D oil paintings,” said Maryann Lichtenberger, president, CT Classic Arts group.

The Connecticut Classic Arts group consists of both professional artists and hobbyists. Additionally, some members teach privately and in schools in various mediums such as watercolors, acrylics, oils and pastels.

For more information call Maryann Lichtenberger, president, CT Classic Arts at 203-378-3899.

