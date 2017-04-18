Stratford Star

Morning fire heavily damages North Peters Lane home

By Melvin Mason on April 18, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Firefighters on the scene of a fire at North Peters Lane on Tuesday morning. — Contributed photo

A North Peters Lane home sustained heavy damage after a fire on early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to a call of an explosion at 7:09 a.m. at 1800 North Peters Lane off Armstrong Road. Assistant Fire Chief Jon Gottfried, who lives in the North Peters Lane neighborhood, reported seeing heavy fire engulfing an attached garage of the ranch style home.

Due to the sparsity of hydrants in the area, Stratford firefighters received assistance from Shelton firefighters, who bought their water tanker truck to supplement water sources.

Firefighters searched the home and found that no people were inside at the time. Two dogs were rescued and were uninjured. The fire was under control by 7:43 a.m., but firefighters stayed on scene for several hours to handle hot spots in the area. No injuries were reported.

Fire Marshal Brian Lampart declared the home uninhabitable. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

In addition to Shelton, Milford and Bridgeport’s fire departments provided coverage.

