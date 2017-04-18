Obituary: George S. Marshall, 78, of Stratford

George S. Marshall, 78, of Stratford, served in the Bridgeport Fire Department, husband of the late Arline E. Marshall, died April 16, at Bridgeport Hospital.

Born in Bridgeport to the late Robert and Rosemary Marshall; U.S. Marine veteran.

Survivors include brother, Thomas J. Marshall and his wife, Barbara of Stratford, sister, Mary Keeton and her husband, Les of New Hampshire, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Pat and Frank Proudfoot, a daughter, Kelly Marshall, two grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by brother, Robert Marshall.

Services: Friday, April 21, 10 a.m., Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 55 Stratfield Rd., Fairfield. Burial in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours: Thursday, 4-8 p.m., Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Road, Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: Bridgeport Hospital (Burn Unit), 267 Grant St., Bridgeport, CT 06610.