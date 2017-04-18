Stratford Star

Obituary: Eileen R. Kuntz Schreckengost, 81, of Stratford

By Stratford Star on April 18, 2017 in Obituaries

Eileen R. Kuntz Schreckengost, 81, of Stratford, retired customer service coordinator for Subway Inc in Milford, died April 6, in Maefair Health Care Center, Trumbull, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

Born in Natrona Heights, Pa. to the late Leonard and Rosebelle (Bargerstock) Kuntz.

Survivors include children, Janet, Kevin and Jill Schreckengost, all of Stratford, and Joy Patchell and her husband, Rob of North Branford, seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, a sister, Muriel Shick of Pennsylvania, and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by grandson, Cody and brother, Robert Kuntz.

Calling hours: Tuesday, April 18, 5-8 p.m., Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford. A prayer service will be held at 7:30 p.m.

