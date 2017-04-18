Stratford Star

Obituary: Ivan A. O’Brien, 93, of Stratford,

By Stratford Star on April 18, 2017 in Obituaries

Ivan A. O’Brien, 93, of Stratford, retired carpenter, husband of the late Neysa Williamson O’Brien, died April 12, in St. Joseph’s Manor Health Center, Trumbull.

Born in Gardner, Mass. to the late Adelard and Beatrice O’Brien; U.S. Army, World War II veteran.

Survivors include children, Thomas O’Brien and his wife, Medy of Florida, William (Wilbur) O’Brien, Phyllis O’Brien, and Denise O’Brien all of Stratford, three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren.

Burial: Union Cemetery, Stratford.

Adzima Funeral Home, Stratford.

