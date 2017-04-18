Obituary: Helen Botsko Rozdil, 95, of Stratford

Helen Botsko Rozdil, 95, of Stratford, retired from AVCO-Lycoming, wife of the late Andrew Rozdil, died April 17, in Maefair Health Center, Trumbull.

Born in Bridgeport to the late Michael and Mary (Orlovski) Botsko.

Survivors include daughters, Janet Moltzan and her husband, Herbert of Texas, and Susan Ziman and her husband, Douglas of Stratford, two granddaughters, two great-grandsons, a sister, Ann Belejack of Wallingford, a brother, Robert Botsko and his wife, Alice of Stratford, and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by brothers, John and Michael Botsko.

Services: Friday, April 21, 8:15 a.m., Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford, and 9 a.m., in the Carpatho-Russian Orthodox Church of St. John the Baptist, 364 Mill Hill Avenue, Bridgeport. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery, Stratford. Calling hours: Thursday, 4-7 p.m.

Memorial contributions: Carpatho-Russian Orthodox Church of St. John the Baptist, 364 Mill Hill Avenue, Bridgeport.