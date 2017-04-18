Obituary: Douglas James White, 56, of Stratford

Douglas James White, 56, of Stratford, husband of the late Patricia Ann Huly, died April 14, in the Connecticut Hospice, Branford.

Born in Jackson Heights, N.Y. to James and Anne (Hammond) White.

Survived by children, Gemma and Armando White of Stratford, parents, Jim and Anne White of The Villages, Fla., sister, Lisa Miller and her husband, Burton of Plantation, Fla., his father and mother-in-law, Bill and Janet Huly of Delray Beach, Fla., sister-in-law, Anne Marie Huly of Bridgeport, a nephew and nieces.

Services: Wednesday, April 19, 4-7 p.m., Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford. Private burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Stratford.

Memorial contributions: Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405 or to St. Vincent’s Brain Tumor Research Fund, c/o St. Vincent Hospital, 2800 Main Street, Bridgeport, CT 06604.