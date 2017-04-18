Stratford Star

Obituary: Douglas James White, 56, of Stratford

By Stratford Star on April 18, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Douglas James White, 56, of Stratford, husband of the late Patricia Ann Huly, died April 14, in the Connecticut Hospice, Branford.

Born in Jackson Heights, N.Y. to James and Anne (Hammond) White.

Survived by children, Gemma and Armando White of Stratford, parents, Jim and Anne White of The Villages, Fla., sister, Lisa Miller and her husband, Burton of Plantation, Fla., his father and mother-in-law, Bill and Janet Huly of Delray Beach, Fla., sister-in-law, Anne Marie Huly of Bridgeport, a nephew and nieces.

Services: Wednesday, April 19, 4-7 p.m., Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford. Private burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Stratford.

Memorial contributions: Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405 or to St. Vincent’s Brain Tumor Research Fund, c/o St. Vincent Hospital, 2800 Main Street, Bridgeport, CT 06604.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Sterling House offers free athletic equipment Next Post The Drive: Laurence Caso of The Klein joins Denise
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress