The Easton Arts Council’s regional open juried fine art show call for artists and sculptors deadline has been extended to April 24.

The arts council seeks artist and sculptor entries for its Art in the Country show, running May 10 through June 10.

Artists are asked to submit a self-addressed, stamped envelope with photo, slide or CD to P.O. Box 142, Easton CT 06612, or a 300 ppi JPEG to [email protected]

The juror is artist Peter Konsterlie, curator of the Schelfhaudt Art Gallery of the University of Bridgeport. He has had several solo exhibitions in the United States and abroad, among them the Aldrich Contemporary Museum, Minneapolis Institute of Art, Carnegie Mellon, and most recently, the Drawing Center Viewing Program in New York City.

His work has been purchased and leased for feature film and television productions, such as Blue Bloods and the ABC news program 20/20.

A prospectus may be downloaded at eastonartscouncil.org. Click upcoming events. Additional information is available by calling 203-261-0175.

Entry forms are also available at the libraries in Easton, Fairfield, Trumbull, Westport, Monroe, Stratford, and Redding, as well as Bridgeport’s City Lights Gallery.