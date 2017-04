On Saturday, April 22, there will be a Spring Assembly of the Church Women United in Connecticut, beginning at 9:30 a.m., at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 407 White Plains Road.

Guest speakers will be Amanda Posila, Director of Education and Community Engagement for the Center for Family Justice in Bridgeport, and Megan Miller.

Cost is $15 per person. Reservations, call Carole Fanslow at 203-375-1284 by April 15.