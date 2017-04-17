Stratford Star

Baseball: Stratford falls to Notre Dame in pitcher’s duel

Brendan Duffy was the hard-luck loser when the Stratford High baseball team lost a 2-1 decision to Notre Dame of Fairfield on Monday.

Duffy carried a no-hitter and a 1-0 lead into the bottom of the sixth before surrendering a lead-off hit.

Walks to the next two batters loaded the bases before ND’s second single and a sacrifice fly accounted for two runs.

Duffy doubled in Stratford’s lone run in the top of the fourth.

Stratford spaced out its six hits.

Stratford plays again Wednesday at New Fairfield at 4:15.

