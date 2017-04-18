Square One Theatre presents Becoming Dr. Ruth

Square One Theatre Company presents Mark St. Germain’s Becoming Dr. Ruth, its last production of the season Thursday, May 4-Sunday, May 21, on the stage of Stratford Academy, 719 Birdseye Street.

Hailed by The New York Times, “Dr. Ruth’s story is certainly a stirring one and this is an illuminating portrait.”

Square One Theatre’s Alice McMahon stars as Dr. Ruth. The play is directed by Tom Holehan.

Performances run Thursdays, at 7 p.m.; Fridays at 8 p.m.; Saturdays, at 4 and 8 p.m. and Sundays, at 2 p.m.

Tickets, at $20 adults and $19 seniors and students, are available at squareonetheatre.com, by calling 203-375-8778, or in person at the box office 60 minutes prior to each performance. When reserving tickets, inform the box office of any special needs.

For more information visit squareonetheatre.com.