Obituary: Theodore “Ted” F. Bielen, 86, of Stratford

Theodore “Ted” F. Bielen, 86, of Stratford, semi-pro football player, head coach of Holy Name Cardinals (Pop Warner), husband of Rose Marie Corvino Bielen, died April 10, at home.

Born in Stratford on Dec. 31, 1930, son of the Catherine Bielen Yanosky and Joseph Bielen; U.S. Army, corporal in the medical corp, Korean War.

Besides his wife, he is survived by two sons, Theodore F. Bielen and wife, Kathleen of Glen Rock, N.J. and David J. Bielen and wife, Irene of Watertown, five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by three sisters, Mary Goglin, Florence Bielen and Stella Pitiak.

Services: Tuesday, April 18, 10 a.m., Holy Name of Jesus Church, 1950 Barnum Avenue, Stratford. Burial will follow in St. Michael’s Cemetery. Calling hours: Monday, April 17, 4-7 p.m., Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford.

Memorial contributions: Holy Name of Jesus Church of Stratford, 1950 Barnum Avenue, Stratford, Connecticut Hospice INC, 2 Trap Falls Road, #408, Shelton, CT 06484, or Wounded Warriors, PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas, 66675.