Obituary: Mildred (Bozek) Ezyk, 98, of Trumbull

Mildred (Bozek) Ezyk, 98, of Trumbull, wife of the late Joseph Ezyk, died April 11, in Bridgeport Hospital.

Raised in Bellingham, Mass. to the late Andrew and Rosalie Baryluk.

Survivors include children, Barbara Rose Ezyk of Trumbull and Richard Ezyk and his wife, Dolores of Stratford, two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by siblings, Joseph Bozek, Stasia Betch and Fred Bozek.

Services: Tuesday, April 18, 10:15 a.m., Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Road, Trumbull, St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Shelton Road, Trumbull. Burial in St. John’s Cemetery, Stratford. Calling hours: Tuesday, 9 a.m. until time of service.

