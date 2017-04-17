Stratford partners with Aquarion Water Co. for Earth Day event

The Stratford Beautification Committee announces that Aquarion Water Company has selected the Town of Stratford to partner with them in a joint project at Paradise Green in commemoration of Earth Day. The event will take place on Friday, April 21, starting at 9 a.m. and will include scores of new boxwood shrubs being planted to help beautify the appearance of the Green’s sidewalk. Aquarion is contributing financial assistance to cover the cost of the boxwoods, equipment and more than a dozen staff volunteers to work with the Town’s Beautification Committee members on the project.

According to EarthDay.org, “The first Earth Day on April 22, 1970, activated 20 million Americans from all walks of life and is widely credited with launching the modern environmental movement. The passage of the landmark Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act, Endangered Species Act and many other groundbreaking environmental laws soon followed. Twenty years later, Earth Day went global, mobilizing 200 million people in 141 countries and lifting environmental issues onto the world stage. More than 1 billion people now participate in Earth Day activities each year, making it the largest civic observance in the world.”

The Stratford Beautification Committee thanks Aquarion Water Company for their assistance and support in making this event possible.