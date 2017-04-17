Sterling Ski Club celebrates 80th anniversary

Sterling Ski Club, based out of Stratford, is celebrating its 80th anniversary with a banquet on Saturday, May 13, from 7-11 p.m., at Costa-Azzurra Restaurant, 72 Broadway, Milford. All current, past members, and friends are invited.

To purchase tickets, contact either corresponding secretary at [email protected] or call Cal Smith at 203-874-4307.

The ski club was started in 1937 by a small group of enthusiastic skiers. Today, the club has about 500 members. The club is the only ski club in North America that owns two ski houses, which are located in Vermont.