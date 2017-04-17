The 25th annual Bunnell High School Senior Athlete Recognition & Athletics Hall of Fame Banquet will be held on Friday, May 12, at 6 p.m. at Vazzano’s Four Seasons Banquets in Stratford.

Three individuals will be inducted into the BHS Athletics Hall of Fame: Robert Haverl ‘61 (baseball and basketball); Justin Stanko ‘91 (football); and Ashley Matakevich ’08 (cheerleading and track and Field).

Dinner will be followed by an awards program to include: Presentation of Senior Varsity Awards to all senior athletes in recognition of their dedication and commitment to the Bunnell sports program, presentation of Scholar-Athlete Awards to seniors who have maintained a 3.2 or higher grade point average, presentation of the Walter Wright Community Spirit Award, presentation of the BHS Athletic Association Distinguished Service Award and the induction ceremony for the Bunnell Athletics Hall of Fame.

Special awards will also be presented: Rochelle Buchanan will be presented with the Walter Wright Community Spirit Award in recognition of her volunteer efforts on behalf of the Bunnell Bulldog All-Sports Booster club. John Butler will be presented with the BHS Athletic Association Distinguished Service Award in recognition of his efforts at the school to promote student participation, school spirit and good sportsmanship throughout the athletics program.

Anyone wishing to attend may purchase a ticket for $30.

For more information about the banquet or to purchase tickets, contact Bunnell Athletic Director Wayne Thrall at 203-385-4260 or [email protected]