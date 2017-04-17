Wish recipient can’t wait to give back

Over the years, Make-A-Wish Connecticut has been consistent in granting the wishes of local kids, but none of it would be possible without the help of everyone within the community. As the need for wishes grows, so does the need for your continued generosity. With 70% of wishes involving air travel, donated miles will be extremely beneficial for the Wish Kids in your community. The HAN Network is proudly supporting Make-A-Wish Connecticut with the HAN Network Wishes In Flight Campaign. With a goal of 300,000 donated airline miles, you can help make travel wishes come true.

For 5-year-old Monroe native Aidan Sgandurra, it was the wish to meet Chef Mickey that drew him to Disney World, but his wish trip, inevitably, led to much more.

The excitement started from the moment he boarded the airplane, when Aidan and his brother were allowed a glimpse at the pilot’s view when they were escorted to the cockpit. After his dabble in aviation, Aidan and his family debarked the plane and began their adventure in Orlando. Greeted by Give Kids The World representatives, Aidan was made to feel right at home when arriving at his villa. Give Kids The World is a special village devoted to families with children battling life-threatening medical conditions. It is a magical resort for families to stay at during their visits to Orlando and the surrounding theme parks. For Aidan, it was this feeling of home and the community that surrounded him that had the biggest impact.

Surrounded by a community of people who understood his struggle, who were there to support him, gave Aidan a feeling of strength. He experienced camaraderie that made him feel a part of something bigger than his illness. Making friends who understood him and experiencing the generosity of strangers sparked a desire in Aidan.

“When can we go volunteer for Give Kids The World?” he asked his mom upon their return home.

Aidan’s wish was able to take him to a place where he was shown the power of a wish. He watched as the volunteers aided him, he observed the generosity of the Disney employees, he recognized his trip as a gift and a “once-in-a-lifetime” experience.

The power of Aidan’s wish started with him, but the appreciation he felt and the urge to give back brought it to others. His mother described the whole experience as “phenomenal and touching.”

Aidan continues to be part of the growing Make-A-Wish family and eagerly awaits the day he is old enough to volunteer his services. It is children like Aidan who inspire us all to put aside our own struggle and focus on helping others. He has proven the great power of a wish and the “pay it forward” notion that the generosity of a community can project.

Help us continue on our mission of bringing hope, strength and joy to our local communities. Visit ct.wish.org/HANNetwork to donate miles through the HAN Network Wishes In Flight campaign and help turn the wishes of children like Aidan into realities. Your donation is needed to help make kids like Aidan experience the hope, strength and joy a wish-come-true can create. There are more than 100 Connecticut kids who, like Aidan, are waiting for their wishes to come true.

You can donate unused Delta or United miles directly to the HAN Network Wishes In Flight Campaign by visiting ct.wish.org/HANNetwork. JetBlue (jetblue.com/donate), Southwest Airlines (southwest.com/donate) and American Airlines (aa.com/donate) directly accept airline miles donations that support Make-A-Wish through their airline mile donation programs, which can be contributed through their individual websites.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation of Connecticut grants the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy. Wish-come-true experiences can do wonders by providing a much-needed break from lengthy hospital stays and medical treatments. They give back to a child what a serious medical condition can take away — the chance to simply enjoy being a kid. Wish kids choose something that will inspire happiness, and allow them to spend precious time with their families. The Connecticut chapter has made more than 2,500 wishes come true since its inception in 1986. Learn more about Connecticut wishes at Make-A-Wish on Facebook (search Make-A-Wish Connecticut) and follow them on Twitter and Instagram (@MakeAWishCT).