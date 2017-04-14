Bunnell High senior Kylie Zack made his first varsity pitching start a memorable one on Thursday night when the Bulldogs defeated city rival Stratford High, 12-6, at Frank DeLuca Hall of Fame Field.

The first of two meetings this season was a Coaches Against Cancer game with proceeds going to the Danni Kemp Strong Foundation.

Stratford Athletic Director Bob Baird, who was diagnosed with leukemia last year, threw out the first pitch.

Baird’s cancer is now in remission.

“This was a very emotional night for me and my team,” said Zack, who allowed only four hits. “We wanted to win this game for Danni. My team was behind me all the way.”

“I want to take a moment and say how proud I am to be part of the Stratford town softball programs tonight,” Bunnell coach Mike Siksay said. “The stands were packed on both sides tonight and all were in good spirits.

“I also want to say how proud I am of our girls from both schools Stratford and Bunnell, their families, and friends who all came out in support of our game tonight.

“Despite not knowing where or when the game was going to be played right up to today, the teams were able to raised over $$700 tonight alone and more still coming in from donations, wall of hope cards, pledges, and bracelet and T shirt sales.

“In total the teams will near one thousand in money raised to be donated to the Danni Kemp fund and to Coaches vs Cancer. What a great accomplishment.

“Jackie Sherrick (Stratford softball coach) and I started this a few years ago while together at Bunnell We said that when Jackie went to Stratford that we wanted to see it grow.

“With Jackie’s amazingly hard work and our togetherness as town teams, it was truly a success.

“I am also thankful and proud to coach Sherrick for such an amazing job on and off the field with the Stratford HS girls tonight. First class.

“Finally, I was thrilled to see Bob Baird tonight on his the road to his recovery from this terrible disease. Bob throwing out our first pitch tonight in poetic style was heartwarming to see.

“Bob Baird and Stratford softball are one in the same and it was great a honor to have Bob get tonight started.

“I wish everyone could of had the chance to be here, but everyone should be proud of the Bunnell and Stratford softball teams on such a great night.”

Sherrick said, “Mike and I grew up in Stratford. Being a Bunnell alumni and working at Stratford High School, I continue to enjoy having events that truly bring the town together.

“The Coaches vs Cancer event was a great way to bring both teams together. It has always been a goal of ours, if I coached at a different school (especially if it was Stratford) to help raise cancer awareness and bring the community and teams together for a cause.

“This year we were able to do so. We found honoring Danni Kemp was special due to the Stratford teams playing at DeLuca Field, where Danni played when she was a Brakette and obviously having the true connection of softball.

“Before the game even started it there was a great feeling in the air. I was so proud of my girls and the effort they gave to make this event a success and represent Stratford High School.

“Bob Baird, who just overcame the fight against cancer threw out the first pitch to the game, the flag was blowing with the low breeze to the national anthem, the stands were filled.

“It was a great feeling to have two teams to not only participate in the game of softball, but to come together for one cause.”