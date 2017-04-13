The Stratford High School boys lacrosse team dropped an 18-6 non-conference game to Fairfield Warde from the FCIAC on Thursday afternoon at Penders Field.

Leading the scoring for Stratford were captains Dante Francis and Eric Mackowski, who each had two goals.

Gavin Scofield and Ryan Brault rounded out the scoring with a goal each.

Francis had two assists and Scofield one.

Dan Cox had 20 saves in goal.

Stratford next plays at Foran High on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Stratford 3 2 1 0 6

Warde 6 4 4 4 18

Goals: (FW) #16 Galeth Gautta 4; #4 Ted Obren 4; #9 Gabe Reau 3; #18 Jack Murphy 2; #14 Sam Palmer 2; #11 Blake Epstein 2; #3 Charlie Digiacoma 1

Assists: (FW) #11 Blake Epstein 4; #4 Ted Obren 3; #16 Galeth Gautta 2; #18 Jack Murphy 1; $14 Sam Palmer 1

Saves: (FW) #33 Ted Coppola 3; #1 Chris Gonzolaz 4

Team records— Stratford 1-3 Fairfield Warde 1-2