The Bunnell High girls golf team lost to Notre Dame of Fairfield, 237-260, at Oronoque CC on Thursday.

Bunnell was led by Ava Blashke 55, Jennifer Cadley 66, Danka Hlika 78 and Sasha Kalson 81.

Kate Pond of Notre Dame was medalist with a 50.

Jenny Goldstein shot a 51, Sierra O’Keefe a 65 and Amelia Allen a 71.