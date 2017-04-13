The Bunnell High baseball team defeated Stratford High, 15-7, at Penders Field on Thursday night.

Coach Sean Mignone’s Bulldogs used solid hitting and too eight errors by the Red Devils to improve to 1-6 with the non-conference win.

They blew the game open with a five-run fifth inning rally to take a 9-2 lead.

Bunnell scored three more runs in the sixth and four in the seventh.

Tyler Vanco, Tyler Cartagena, winning pitcher Mike Castelot and Jack Barnhart-Sullivan had two hits each for Bunnell.

Vanco had three RBIs.

Jaysen Katz-Geeter, Angelo Giannitelli and Cartagena each drove in two runs.

Castelot and Barnhart-Sullivan crossed the plate three times each.

Coach Mick Buckmir’s Red Devils (3-3) scored single runs in the first and third to stay within striking distance.

Stratford mounted a seven-hit attack, with singles by Connor Anstis, Braydon Seaburg, Tommy Fernandes, Kevan Duffy, Brendan Duffy, Logan Zezima and Zack Fedak.

Kevan Duffy drove in two runs.

Anstis and Jeff Sharnick had the other RBIs.

Gabriel Avila scored two runs.