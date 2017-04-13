Bunnell High senior Kylie Zack made his first varsity pitching start a memorable one on Thursday night, when the Bulldogs defeated city rival Stratford High, 12-6, at Frank DeLuca Hall of Fame Field.

The first of two meetings this season was a Coaches Against Cancer game with proceeds going to the Danni Kemp Strong Foundation.

Stratford Athletic Director Bob Baird, who was diagnosed with Leukemia last year, threw out the first pitch. Baird’s cancer is now in remission.

Zack allowed only four hits. She struck out three, walked 10 and hit a batter.

Bunnell (2-4) scored five runs in the fourth to take a 6-3 lead.

Stratford (1-4) tied it with a run in the home fourth and added two more in the fifth.

Bunnell took its final lead with four runs in the sixth and added two more in the seventh.

Dani Costa and Alyssa Moore each drove in a pair of runs for Bunnell. Each also had two hits.

Rachel Newell had three RBI and Adrianna Thomas had two for the Red Devils.

“We’ve been in need of a pitcher,” said Bunnell coach Mike Siksay. “I asked Kylie if she’s pitch and she said yes.” Zack has been the team’s starting shortstop since her freshmen year.

“This was a very emotional night for me and my team,” Zack said. “We wanted to win this game for Danni and my team was behind me all the way.”