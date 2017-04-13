High school students from all over the state can apply to participate in The Kennedy Center 26th annual Charity Golf Classic that will be held on Monday, June 26, at Shorehaven Country Club, 14 Canfield Avenue, Norwalk.

These junior golfers can win a scholarship plus play golf. Selection is based on academic achievement, school and community leadership, and golf proficiency.

Since its inception, over 500 junior golfers have received more than $250,000 in scholarship money, due to the ongoing commitment of the Ahlbin family.

This golf classic is the only one of its kind in Connecticut that features top junior golfers throughout the state, who are teamed with an adult foursome.

Junior golfers in high school are eligible to play free of charge in the 18-hole tournament.

In addition, each junior golfer receives an academic scholarship from the Fred and Fran Junior Golf Scholarship Fund.

The deadline for applications is Friday, June 2.

Junior golf applications may be obtained by contacting The Kennedy Center at 203-365-8522, extension 213 or visiting thekennedycenterinc.org.

Applications are also available through high school guidance counselors and athletic directors.