Unitarian Universalist Church of Greater Bridgeport will host a community spaghetti dinner on Saturday, May 6, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., at the church’s fellowship hall, 275 Huntington Road, Stratford.

Dinner will include spaghetti and meatballs, salad, bread, dessert and beverages at $10 for adults, $5 for those ages 2-15, and children under 2 are free. Vegan options are available.

Drop-ins are welcome, but reservations are appreciated by emailing [email protected] or calling 203-378-1020.