LETTER: Gunther needs recognition

April 14, 2017

To the Editor:

It’s been three plus years since we lost Sen. George “Doc” Gunther and to date this town the mayor and no Town Council has recognized or honored him in any way.

What a shame and the one that should hang his head in shame is Mayor John Harkins for what Doc did for him when he was in Hartford.

For 40 years, Doc served the town of Stratford as its state senator. Before being elected to the State Senate, he served on the Town Council and prior to that, he sat on the Board of Education. What he has done for the town is too numerous to mention, along with the awards that he had received. It’s not whether you liked him, agreed with him, voted for him or you were a constituent of his. He was always there to answer the call, no matter who you were.

It’s time for this town to get real and do what is right for a man who has done so much for the town of Stratford.

Ron Mazzey

