Police reports: Week of April 10

Drug arrest

A Bridgeport man is facing drug and motor vehicle violation charges after being pulled over by Stratford police last Wednesday.

Kevin Dentero Baldwin, 25, of 150 East Avenue, Bridgeport, was charged on April 5 with possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, obtaining or supplying prescription drugs illegally, and illegal operation of a motor vehicle without a tint inspection.

Police pulled Baldwin over at about 1 p.m. at the intersection of Success Avenue and Canaan Road. Police noticed Baldwin’s car had tinted windows and a burned-out brake light. Police said they smelled a strong odor of marijuana. Upon searching the car, officers found a plastic bag containing seven prescription pills of alprazolam. Baldwin also produced a container with 4.1 grams of marijuana.

Baldwin was released on $5,000 bond and was scheduled to appear on Thursday in Bridgeport Superior Court.

Impersonation

A New Haven man accused of purchasing iPhones and having them delivered to Stratford homes where he does not live is facing charges from Stratford police.

Charles Britt, 41, of 18 Market Street, New Haven, was charged on Monday with third-degree criminal trespass, third-degree larceny and criminal impersonation.

Police said officers were called to a home on Hurd Avenue at about 2:42 p.m. April 10 in response to a call about suspicious activity. Police said packages that the resident did not order were delivered to the home. Police said Britt claimed the packages were for him. Police said a new iPhone was found in the delivered package. Britt told officers that UPS would not deliver to his home in New Haven, so he randomly picks addresses to pick up packages. Officers found another package at another Hurd Avenue home containing two other iPhones. In all, the phones were valued at $2,507. T-Mobile, AT&T and Sprint were all notified.

Britt was released after posting $25,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on April 24.

Truck theft

A man accused of stealing a vehicle from a General Street home as it was warming up is facing charges after police found him and the car in a store parking lot.

Luis Enrique Santos, 18, was charged on April 5 with second-degree larceny and interfering with an officer.

Police said a General Street resident had began warming up his 2008 Nissan Frontier at about 5:30 a.m. when someone got inside and drove off with it. A Stratford police officer located the missing vehicle at about 9:53 a.m. at the parking lot of the Home Depot. Officers found Santos sleeping inside the car. Officers knocked on the car’s window to wake Santos up. While Santos complied with orders to put his hands up, he refused to leave the car. Santos was eventually taken into custody.

Santos was ordered held on $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear on April 17 in Bridgeport Superior Court.

Trespassing

A Stratford woman accused of illegally entering a Bruce Avenue home is facing a trespassing charge following her arrest by Stratford police.

Lorraine Kasich, 52, of 347 Weber Street, was charged on April 7 with second-degree criminal trespass.

Police said Kasich was found at 3:45 p.m. after officers were called about suspicious activity at a vacant Bruce Avenue home. Police found Kasich in the living room. Kasich told officers that she is homeless and an unknown man told her she could stay stay there.

Kasich was released on $500 bond and was ordered to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on April 18.

Stealing fragrances

A Bridgeport man is facing a larceny charge after Stratford police said he stole fragrances from a Barnum Avenue store.

Adis Kacar, 31, of 66 Ruth Street, was charged on April 7 with sixth-degree larceny.

Police were called at about 8:48 p.m. to Marshalls after receiving a call about theft. Police said Kacar was seen removing bottles of men’s and women’s fragrances from boxes and placing them in his coat. Police said Kacar tried to walk out and was stopped by store employees.

Kacar was released on $500 bond and is scheduled to appear on April 18 in Bridgeport Superior Court.