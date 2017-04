The Stratford High softball team will play host to Bunnell High on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Frank DeLuca Hall of Fame Field.

All proceeds and donations will go to Coaches vs Cancer and the Danni Strong Foundation.

The game is being played in honor of Danni Kemp, the young player from the Brakettes and Foran High, and all the players and their families of SHS and BHS softball who have had to fight with cancer.