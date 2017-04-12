A former Stratford resident was sentenced to eight years in federal prison after pleading guilty to stealing postal money orders and defrauding car dealers to purchase high-end vehicles.

Marc Anthony Alexander, 37, formerly of Stratford and Oxford, was sentenced on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in New Haven to serve 96 months in prison. Alexander will also serve three years of supervised release for his role in operating two other fraud schemes, said Deirdre Daly, U.S. attorney for the District of Connecticut.

According to court documents and court testimony, Alexander and others conspired to steal blocks of blank U.S. Postal Service money orders from the post office in Old Greenwich. Alexander, his wife, Rachael, and others then imprinted the money orders with various denominations using a computer font designed to make them appear to be authentic. Daly said Alexander, his wife and Bernard Harris deposited the fraudulently imprinted postal money orders into numerous bank accounts, either at an ATM or at a teller window, and then withdrew the money and spent it. Daly said members of the conspiracy also used the fraudulently imprinted money orders to make payments to other people. Daly said the scheme resulted in the loss of $313,570.

Daly said Alexander and his wife also took straw buyers to various car dealerships and had them fill out financing paperwork to buy high-end cars. Typically, Daly said, the Alexanders would take the car and the straw buyers would sign a power of attorney form to allow them to obtain a new title for it. The Alexanders would then contact the state Department of Motor Vehicles and claim that the title had been lost and they needed a replacement title. They would then present a fake letter from a car financing company stating that the loan had been paid off in full. After they received a new title, the Alexanders would sell the car to another dealer. The original car loans were not paid and went into default. The straw buyers financed more than $1 million in fraudulent car loans during the course of this scheme, Daly said.

Alexander was arrested on April 26, 2016, and had been detained since his arrest. He pleaded guilty on Jan. 17 to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud stemming from the postal money order scheme, and one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud stemming from the vehicle scheme.

Alexander had previously been convicted, in 2004, of stealing the identity of an NFL athlete and using the identity to purchase a townhouse and cars, including a $245,000 Bentley. He was sentenced to 16 months in prison for that offense. In 2006, again pretending to be affiliated with the NFL, Alexander defrauded two people he met at the gym where he worked. For that offense, he was sentenced in New London Superior Court to 12 years of incarceration, with seven years to serve, and five years of probation. He was on state probation while he was committing the federal crimes, Daly said.

Rachael Alexander, also known as Rachael Vierling, and Bernard Harris have pleaded guilty and await sentencing.