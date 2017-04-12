Stratford Star

Habitat for Humanity holds hammering competition

By HAN Network on April 12, 2017 in Uncategorized · 0 Comments

Habitat for Humanity of Coastal Fairfield County’s Women Build is gearing up for the 2nd annual “She Nailed It!” Social and Competition set for Thursday, May 11, from 5:30-8:30 p.m., at the Eastern Greenwich Civic Center, 90 Harding Road, Old Greenwich.

Funds raised from the event will support the building of the 13th Women Build home in Fairfield County.

Both nailing teams and spectators (men and women) are welcome.

How the Competition Works

Teams of four are tasked with raising $500 in order to compete in this ladies-only nail hammering relay. Teams race, two at a time, to hammer as many nails as possible into a 2×4 piece of wood. The competition will run in heats, with the fastest team from each round moving on. The Final Four teams will compete in the championship to win the coveted “Bedazzled Hammer!”

Register a team: Register online to create your fundraising page. You can then share the page with your team members to join and begin working towards your collective goal of $500. No donation is required during the registration process. Register here: http://shenailedit2017.kintera.org/faf/home/default.asp?ievent=1169004

Register as a spectator: Early registration for spectators is $25 (per person) and $35 at the door. Register to attend here: https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07edy9krba390b906d&oseq=&c=&ch=

Questions? Contact Emily Dreskin at [email protected]

